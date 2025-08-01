South Africa's deputy president defended himself Friday for failing to declare a gift to his wife of a diamond from a jailed gem dealer.

The controversy involving Paul Mashatile comes with President Cyril Ramaphosa facing calls to act against corruption.

The parliament ethics committee on Thursday fined the deputy president 10,000 rands ($550) for failing to declare the gift, the value of which has not been made public.

He said Friday he had not been aware the gem was from Louis Liebenberg, jailed in October on charges including theft and money laundering, and had surrendered it to authorities when he found out.

‘Something questionable’