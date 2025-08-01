AFRICA
South Africa deputy president defends himself in diamond gift claim
Paul Mashatile said he had not been aware that the diamond gift was from Louis Liebenberg, who was jailed on charges including theft and money laundering.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fines by lawmakers for his failure to declare a diamond gift. / Reuters
August 1, 2025

South Africa's deputy president defended himself Friday for failing to declare a gift to his wife of a diamond from a jailed gem dealer.

The controversy involving Paul Mashatile comes with President Cyril Ramaphosa facing calls to act against corruption.

The parliament ethics committee on Thursday fined the deputy president 10,000 rands ($550) for failing to declare the gift, the value of which has not been made public.

He said Friday he had not been aware the gem was from Louis Liebenberg, jailed in October on charges including theft and money laundering, and had surrendered it to authorities when he found out.

‘Something questionable’

"I asked my office, can we please go and check this present?" he told reporters. "In the course of that, we found out that the person who made the donation, we're not quite happy with."

"The present was not for me and it was for my wife, but I don't want her to accept something from somebody who may be questionable," he said.

Ramaphosa last month fired his higher education minister for lying to parliament to cover up allegedly fraudulent appointments on education boards.

He also suspended his police minister over allegations of corruption made by a top provincial police commissioner.

Ramaphosa said on Friday that Mashatile would need to explain himself. "We will need to wait for him to provide answers to all these questions," he told reporters.

SOURCE:AFP
