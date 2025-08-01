Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for a trilateral summit aimed at deepening cooperation on energy, migration, and regional stability.

Held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office on Friday, the closed-door meeting was attended by top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Presidential Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The summit focused on joint energy exploration in the Mediterranean, stemming irregular migration flows, and advancing the political process in conflict-torn Libya.

According to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity, the gathering was part of ongoing coordination efforts between the three countries to "promote common approaches that serve regional stability and cooperation."

Growing cooperation in energy, irregular migration

In June 2025, Türkiye and Libya signed a major energy deal to conduct joint geological and geophysical surveys across four offshore zones. The agreement, which includes a 10,000-kilometre seismic campaign, is expected to boost Libya’s untapped energy potential, with Türkiye providing key technical expertise and Italy acting as a vital downstream partner through pipelines like Greenstream.

Migration was another urgent topic, as Libya remains the main departure point for irregular crossings into the EU.