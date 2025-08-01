AFRICA
3 min read
Erdogan hosts Italian, Libyan leaders in Istanbul for trilateral summit on growing cooperation
The three-way summit reflects growing strategic alignment among Türkiye, Italy, and Libya on key regional issues—from offshore energy ventures to curbing irregular migration routes and reviving Libya’s political process.
Erdogan hosts Italian, Libyan leaders in Istanbul for trilateral summit on growing cooperation
President Erdogan has hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul. / AA
August 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for a trilateral summit aimed at deepening cooperation on energy, migration, and regional stability.

Held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office on Friday, the closed-door meeting was attended by top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Presidential Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The summit focused on joint energy exploration in the Mediterranean, stemming irregular migration flows, and advancing the political process in conflict-torn Libya. 

According to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity, the gathering was part of ongoing coordination efforts between the three countries to "promote common approaches that serve regional stability and cooperation."

Growing cooperation in energy, irregular migration

In June 2025, Türkiye and Libya signed a major energy deal to conduct joint geological and geophysical surveys across four offshore zones. The agreement, which includes a 10,000-kilometre seismic campaign, is expected to boost Libya’s untapped energy potential, with Türkiye providing key technical expertise and Italy acting as a vital downstream partner through pipelines like Greenstream.

Migration was another urgent topic, as Libya remains the main departure point for irregular crossings into the EU. 

Recommended

Italy has reported an 80 percent rise in arrivals from Libya this year, with over 21,000 migrants reaching its shores. All three countries underscored the need for coordinated measures to address the humanitarian and security challenges posed by the surge.

Türkiye and Italy, both NATO allies, have seen growing cooperation in recent years across trade, defence, and diplomacy. Earlier this year, Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and Italian defence firm Leonardo signed a cooperation agreement, signalling deepening military ties.

Political solution in Libya

The summit also reinforced the shared commitment to a UN-backed political solution in Libya. 

In previous declarations, Ankara and Rome expressed support for a Libyan-owned process to ensure the country’s unity and sovereignty. Libya has remained divided between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi, with efforts to hold elections repeatedly stalling.

Türkiye has played a pivotal role in Libya since 2019, when it signed maritime and security agreements with the Tripoli-based government and provided military support to repel eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar's offensive. That intervention helped stabilise western Libya and paved the way for the current unity government.

Friday’s summit marked another step in Türkiye’s regional diplomacy and its strategic engagement with key Mediterranean partners on issues of energy, migration, and security.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us