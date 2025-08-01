Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for a trilateral summit aimed at deepening cooperation on energy, migration, and regional stability.
Held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office on Friday, the closed-door meeting was attended by top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Presidential Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.
The summit focused on joint energy exploration in the Mediterranean, stemming irregular migration flows, and advancing the political process in conflict-torn Libya.
According to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity, the gathering was part of ongoing coordination efforts between the three countries to "promote common approaches that serve regional stability and cooperation."
Growing cooperation in energy, irregular migration
In June 2025, Türkiye and Libya signed a major energy deal to conduct joint geological and geophysical surveys across four offshore zones. The agreement, which includes a 10,000-kilometre seismic campaign, is expected to boost Libya’s untapped energy potential, with Türkiye providing key technical expertise and Italy acting as a vital downstream partner through pipelines like Greenstream.
Migration was another urgent topic, as Libya remains the main departure point for irregular crossings into the EU.
Italy has reported an 80 percent rise in arrivals from Libya this year, with over 21,000 migrants reaching its shores. All three countries underscored the need for coordinated measures to address the humanitarian and security challenges posed by the surge.
Türkiye and Italy, both NATO allies, have seen growing cooperation in recent years across trade, defence, and diplomacy. Earlier this year, Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and Italian defence firm Leonardo signed a cooperation agreement, signalling deepening military ties.
Political solution in Libya
The summit also reinforced the shared commitment to a UN-backed political solution in Libya.
In previous declarations, Ankara and Rome expressed support for a Libyan-owned process to ensure the country’s unity and sovereignty. Libya has remained divided between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi, with efforts to hold elections repeatedly stalling.
Türkiye has played a pivotal role in Libya since 2019, when it signed maritime and security agreements with the Tripoli-based government and provided military support to repel eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar's offensive. That intervention helped stabilise western Libya and paved the way for the current unity government.
Friday’s summit marked another step in Türkiye’s regional diplomacy and its strategic engagement with key Mediterranean partners on issues of energy, migration, and security.