Senegal's prime minster unveiled an economic recovery plan on Friday focused on reviving its economy with a shift towards greater domestic funding.

The West African country faces a struggling economy, marked by a 14-percent budget deficit and outstanding public debt that represents 119 percent of GDP, said Senegal Economy Minister Abdourahmane Sarr.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko declared that under the new economic plan "90 percent of resources are expected to come from the mobilisation of internal resources and without external debt".

The declaration received strong applause at the Grand Theatre de Dakar, where it was revealed in a ceremony before members of the government, including President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

End economic dependence

Faye took power more than a year ago promising economic and political sovereignty, including putting an end to economic dependence on foreign countries, notably former colonial ruler France.

Sonko said that the new economic plan "reflects the strong commitment of reinforcing our country's sovereignty".

The plan includes a reduction in government expenditures and increased taxation in the digital, land and mining sectors.