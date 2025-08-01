The International Monetary Fund forecast economic growth of five percent for Mali in 2025, partly driven by new lithium production, despite conflict, floods and declining foreign aid.

Mali dealing with violence carried out by terrorist groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Daesh group.

An IMF mission to Bamako noted its economy "has shown some resilience despite significant headwinds", in a statement released late Thursday.

It said economic growth is expected to reach five percent in 2025 thanks to "strong agricultural production, the start of lithium extraction and continued growth in services".

Resilience in agriculture

The agricultural sector employs nearly 80 percent of the working population and contributes to nearly 40 percent of GDP, according to official figures.

In May, Mali's leader, General Assimi Goita, praised the agricultural sector's resilience in the face of flooding that destroyed crops in nearly five percent of sown areas.