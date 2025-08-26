AFRICA
2 min read
Somalia calls for an end to 'massacre and siege' in Gaza
Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali demanded an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the delivery of unconditional humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Somalia calls for an end to 'massacre and siege' in Gaza
Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali at the ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. / Others
By Nuri Aden
August 26, 2025

Somalia has strongly condemned what it described as the “massacre and siege” being carried out by Israel in Gaza, as its foreign minister issued an urgent call for action at an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

It comes after the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that at least 47 more people, including six journalists, were killed and several others wounded on Monday in new Israeli attacks across various parts of the territory.

Reports said that 20 of the 47 deceased were targeted inside the Nasser Medical Center in Khan Younis.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali demanded an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the delivery of unconditional humanitarian aid to Gaza, in remarks at the OIC meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He also expressed his government’s support for a two-state solution that would grant Palestinians an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Recommended

Reject occupation plans

In its final statement after the meeting, the OIC rejected Israeli plans to fully occupy Gaza, calling for pressure on Tel Aviv to stop its actions against Palestinians in the enclave.

The grouping held Israel “completely responsible for the ongoing war and the deliberate disregard of appeasement initiatives” over its refusal to respond to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military offensive has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us