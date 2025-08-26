The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 militia have restarted peace talks in Doha, mediator Qatar said Tuesday, following reports of violence in the DRC's conflict-torn east.

"We've received the two parties here in Doha from the DRC and the M23" to discuss the implementation of a previous agreement, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a regular news briefing.

The Congolese government and M23 inked a ceasefire agreement in Doha in July aimed at leading to a permanent end to the fighting that has devastated the DRC's mineral-rich east.

Under the terms of the deal, the parties were to begin peace talks on August 8 and finalise an agreement by August 18, but both deadlines have expired.

‘Exchange of prisoners’