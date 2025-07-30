AFRICA
1 min read
Angola fuel hike protests leave 22 people dead
Protests about a fuel price hike in Angola have left 22 dead and 197 injured, Interior Minister Manuel Homem said on Wednesday.
Angola fuel hike protests leave 22 people dead
Angolans recently took to the streets to protest the hiking of fuel prices. / Photo: Reuters
18 hours ago

Protests about a fuel price hike in Angola have left 22 dead and 197 injured, Interior Minister Manuel Homem said on Wednesday.

A police officer was among those killed, Homem told reporters after a Council of Ministers session, according to the state-run Angop news agency.

Angolan police arrested 1,214 people for alleged involvement in riots, lootings, and attacks on security forces, according to spokesperson sub-commissioner Mateus Rodrigues.

“We want to reinforce our social condemnation of the acts recorded in Luanda, because it cannot in any way be understood that the acts perpetrated are to be called or treated as demonstrations,” he added.

Fuel subsidies

Minibus and taxi associations hiked fares by 50%, and began a three-day strike on Monday when the violence erupted.

The oil-rich Southern African nation had been gradually cutting fuel subsidies since 2023, when protests over a petrol hike also turned deadly that year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why the world needs real friends in an age of digital loneliness and hyperconnectivity
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Over dozen Western nations urge recognition of Palestine
African Union says does 'not recognise' Sudan parallel government
Trump may skip G20 visit to South Africa, cites problems with policies
Türkiye: Any viable Israel-Palestine solution must confront 'cruel occupation'
Earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, triggering tsunami warnings in many countries
M23 rebels seize two villages in DRC, putting Doha deal at risk
Several killed after Uganda, South Sudanese troops clash near border
Displaced Sudanese return home from Egypt after army retakes Khartoum
South Africa will seek new markets for its minerals if US imposes high tariffs, minister says
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
At least 18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 others missing
Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara to seek fourth presidential term
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us