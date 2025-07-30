A deadly shooting between the Ugandan and South Sudanese armies along the volatile shared border in Kajo-Keji county resulted in the deaths of at least six officers.

According to Uganda spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, soldiers from South Sudan had strayed into Uganda's territory and refused to leave, resulting in a confrontation with Uganda's security forces.

“The South Sudanese have established a detachment inside our border, and refused to leave,” he told Anadolu.

He said that one Ugandan army officer lost his life, adding that a peaceful resolution to the long-standing border dispute, will be achieved peacefully to avoid further confrontation.

De-escalation

While both Uganda and South Sudan maintain strong diplomatic, economic and security ties, long-standing border disputes between the two countries have persisted for more than a decade since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.