Boko Haram insurgents disguised as herders killed at least 20 Cameroonian troops in a Tuesday morning raid on the Nigerian border town of Wulgo, local security sources and residents told AFP.

Cameroonian troops are commonly stationed across the border in Nigeria as part of anti-insurgent operations around Wulgo, which is near the volatile Lake Chad – itself home to both ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents.

The militants had disguised themselves as herders and traders in a nearby city and then infiltrated Wulgo to attack its surrounding military positions, said two intelligence sources.

The sources were assisting troops in the long-running fight against the militants and requested anonymity to speak freely on the matter.

Twenty troops killed

"The insurgents attacked the bases around 1am and fighting continued for two hours before they subdued the troops and burnt the bases, after taking away heavy weapons," one of the sources said.

"Twenty Cameroonian troops were killed in the fighting and their bodies were transported across the border into Cameroon this morning," the source added.

Soviet-made Shilka guns – lightly armoured, radar-guided anti-aircraft weapons – were among the cache seized by the Boko Haram insurgents, said the second source, who offered the same death toll.

On Monday, the insurgents had blended among herders at the weekly market in the town of Gamboru, a commercial hub 15 kilometres (nine miles) away, the sources said.

'Surprise attack'

They then moved into Wulgo under the cover of night to launch a "surprise attack", said the second security source.

Sounds of heavy guns and explosions were heard by people in Gamboru who had been awake to observe Ramadan vigils, local resident Muhammad Sani Umar told AFP.

"I saw three Cameroonian military trucks conveying 13 bodies across the border into Cameroon this morning," said Umar, who visited Wulgo on Tuesday.

The attacked military bases were a mess, with the building torched and vehicles burnt, Umar said.

Shifted presence to Lake Chad

Since losing its Sambisa stronghold in 2021 to ISWAP, a rival offshoot, Boko Haram has shifted its presence to areas around Lake Chad as well as Wulgo, Waza, Gwoza, Pulka the Mandara mountains on the border with Cameroon.

Wulgo and Waza have been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram insurgents, who have kidnapped and killed loggers, herders and scrap metal scavengers they accuse of spying on them on behalf of the military or local militias.

In March 2021, two Cameroonian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack in Wulgo, with three other Cameroonian troops and a Nigerian soldier injured.

Since 2009, insurgent violence in northeast Nigeria has killed 40,000 people and displaced two million.

The conflict has spread into neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad, prompting the creation of a regional military coalition to fight the militants.