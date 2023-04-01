AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Chad’s president signs bill to nationalise all Exxon Mobil assets
Chad's government says Exxon Mobil has ignored terms of various agreement. The company has been operating in Chad for decades.
Chad’s president signs bill to nationalise all Exxon Mobil assets
The assets to be nationalised by the Chadian government include Exxon Mobil's interest in pipelines/ Photo: AA
April 1, 2023

Chad’s transitional leader Mahamat Idriss Deby has signed into law, a bill nationalising assets belonging to Exxon Mobil.

The law stipulates that all assets, prospection rights, operating permits and oil-transport authorizations held by Esso Exploration and Production Chad Inc. “are nationalized,” the government announced.

The assets also include ExxonMobil’s interest in the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) Chad-Cameroon pipeline from Chad to the Atlantic Gulf of the Guinea coast used to export crude.

The transitional president on Friday “signed the law promulgating the nationalization of all assets and rights of Esso Exploration and Production and Esso Pipeline Investments Companies,” said a statement from Chadian presidency.

The bill signed by the Chadian leader, Mahamat Deby, had been passed by the country's parliament on Wednesday.

The move came months after ExxonMobil closed the sale of its operations in Chad and Cameroon in December to British-listed Africa-focused oil and gas energy company, Savannah Energy in a $407 million deal.

The sale was contested by the Chadian military government.

Chad’s Petroleum and Energy Minister Djerassem Le Bemadjiel said Wednesday that the country took the decision because ExxonMobil ignored the conditions provided for in various agreements signed with the government.

Esso-ExxonMobil has been operating in the Central African country for decades.

Last week, Savannah Energy said it would seek legal redress, arguing that the actions of the Chadian government are in direct breach of international conventions.

Savannah owns a 40% interest in the Doba Oil project in southern Chad, which has seven producing oilfields with a combined output of 28,000 barrels per day.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us