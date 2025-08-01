Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo held the first meeting of a joint oversight committee on Thursday, taking a step toward implementing a peace deal agreed in June in Washington even as other commitments are yet to be fulfilled.

The African Union, Qatar and the United States joined the meeting of the committee in Washington, which was established as a forum to deal with implementation and dispute resolution of the peace agreement.

The deal in June between Rwanda and DR Congo marked a breakthrough in talks held by US President Donald Trump's administration, which aims to bring an end to fighting that has killed thousands in the eastern DRC, a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

The deal provides for US access to critical minerals, raising questions about Washington’s real motive for its participation in the peace process.

In the Washington agreement, the two African countries pledged to implement a 2024 deal that would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern Congo within 90 days.

Joint security coordination

It also said Congo and Rwanda would form a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days and implement a plan agreed last year to monitor and verify the withdrawal of Rwandan soldiers within three months.