Türkiye and Gabon have signed several deals spanning various crucial areas, including mining, energy and military cooperation, following talks between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in Ankara on Thursday.

Turkish President Erdogan emphasised his country's commitment to helping Africa's development on a win-win basis, while the Gabonese leader Nguema hailed the mutual respect between Türkiye and African countries.

"With the agreements we signed, we confirmed our determination to advance our relations. Recently, our companies have been undertaking significant projects in Gabon in the fields of construction and energy. The total value of the projects undertaken by our contractors has exceeded $2.5 billion," President Erdogan said.

"Similarly, we are ready to share our experience with Gabon in fields such as agriculture, fisheries, science, and technology. I consider the services provided by the Türkiye Maarif Foundation in Gabon, where Turkish Airlines operates direct flights since 2018, as very valuable. We are preparing to increase the capacity of the (Maarif) school, which currently educates nearly 700 students, and to open new educational institutions. Gabon is the first country on the African continent to provide the most rapid support to our fight against FETO," the Turkish president added.

New opportunities

Gabon’s President Nguema, on his part, expressed confidence in the growing cooperation between the two countries, saying ties with Türkiye are built on "reciprocal respect and understanding."

A total of eight agreements were signed by respective officials from the two countries during President Nguema’s visit, according to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.