WAR ON GAZA
Trump calls Gaza's starvation crisis 'terrible' but skips mentioning Israel's siege
US President acknowledges growing humanitarian catastrophe in Israel-besieged Gaza as American officials prepare to inspect controversial Israeli-run food sites where Tel Aviv has shot dead over 1,000 Palestinians.
Trump says Gazans are 'very hungry,' calls starvation crisis 'terrible' / AP
August 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger facing Palestinians in Gaza, describing the starvation crisis as "terrible" amid ongoing Israeli siege and curbs on humanitarian aid.

"It's terrible, what's occurring there. Yeah, it's a terrible thing. People are very hungry," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "It's a terrible situation."

The US President, however, did not mention Israel, which has caused the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians near aid queues at aid distribution sites.

His remarks come as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee prepare to visit Gaza to assess Israeli-operated controversial GHF food distribution sites and coordinate a new aid strategy.

‘Very productive meeting’

"They will be travelling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt did not clarify which "local Gazans" the officials would meet.

The visit follows a "very productive" meeting between Witkoff, Huckabee, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, according to Leavitt.

She added that the two envoys would brief the president immediately after their return to finalize an aid delivery plan.

The trip comes amid mounting international concern over the starvation crisis in Gaza, where Israel has enforced a near-total blockade since March 2, halting all aid convoys despite urgent appeals from the UN and aid groups.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
