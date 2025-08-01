US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger facing Palestinians in Gaza, describing the starvation crisis as "terrible" amid ongoing Israeli siege and curbs on humanitarian aid.

"It's terrible, what's occurring there. Yeah, it's a terrible thing. People are very hungry," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "It's a terrible situation."

The US President, however, did not mention Israel, which has caused the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians near aid queues at aid distribution sites.

His remarks come as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee prepare to visit Gaza to assess Israeli-operated controversial GHF food distribution sites and coordinate a new aid strategy.

‘Very productive meeting’