Kenya on Thursday formally expressed concern over a recent decision by Tanzania to bar non-citizens from running small businesses, warning that the move threatens regional economic integration.
Kenya and Tanzania are part of the East African Community (EAC), a bloc that under a common market agreement guarantees the free movement of goods, labour and services across its eight partner states.
Earlier this week, Tanzania imposed a ban on foreigners engaging in 15 types of small businesses, including mobile money transfers, small-scale mining, beauty salons, and establishing radio and TV operations.
Violators face fines of roughly 10 million Tanzania shillings ($3,900), imprisonment of up to six months, and the revocation of visa and residency permits.
‘Market protocol’
Tanzania says the move is aimed at boosting local job creation and income.
Hundreds of thousands of Kenyans are living and carrying out businesses in neighbouring Tanzania.
"Kenya has noted that the order is inconsistent with key provisions of the EAC Common Market Protocol," Kenya's top official for East African Community Affairs, Caroline Karugu, said in a statement shared on X.
"The order undermines the core objective of regional economic integration, and poses a significant setback to the gains made under the East African Community Common Market Protocol," she said.
"I have officially written to the EAC Secretariat to notify the United Republic of Tanzania to review the Order," she added.
Under the directive from Tanzania, citizens who assist non-citizens in these restricted businesses could also be fined or jailed.