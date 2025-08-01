Kenya on Thursday formally expressed concern over a recent decision by Tanzania to bar non-citizens from running small businesses, warning that the move threatens regional economic integration.

Kenya and Tanzania are part of the East African Community (EAC), a bloc that under a common market agreement guarantees the free movement of goods, labour and services across its eight partner states.

Earlier this week, Tanzania imposed a ban on foreigners engaging in 15 types of small businesses, including mobile money transfers, small-scale mining, beauty salons, and establishing radio and TV operations.

Violators face fines of roughly 10 million Tanzania shillings ($3,900), imprisonment of up to six months, and the revocation of visa and residency permits.

‘Market protocol’

Tanzania says the move is aimed at boosting local job creation and income.