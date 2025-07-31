AFRICA
Ethiopia plants '700 million trees in one day'
Ethiopia said on Thursday that it had planted 700 million tree seedlings in a single day as part of its national reforestation programme.
Ethiopia plants '700 million trees in one day'
Ethiopia says it has planted 700 million trees in a single day. / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2025

Ethiopia said on Thursday that it planted 700 million tree seedlings in a single day as part of its national reforestation programme, the Green Legacy Initiative.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who launched the initiative in 2019, said the effort was more than a one-time campaign and has become a national culture aimed at environmental restoration and sustainability.

“Green Legacy is now becoming a culture in Ethiopia,” Abiy wrote on X, noting that the country is on track to plant 48 billion trees by the end of the rainy season, positioning the country as a global leader in large-scale greening and restoration efforts.

The Green Legacy Initiative has drawn international attention for its scale, with diplomats and foreign leaders participating annually. In the last three days, heads of state and delegates attending the UN Food Systems Summit joined tree-planting events.

Model for environmental engagement

Participants included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kenyan President William Ruto and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Foreign diplomats and business representatives were among participants in the latest effort, held under the motto, "Revival Through Planting."

Ethiopia is one of several African nations facing environmental challenges linked to climate change, including soil erosion, erratic rainfall and the loss of biodiversity.

SOURCE:AA
