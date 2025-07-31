Ethiopia said on Thursday that it planted 700 million tree seedlings in a single day as part of its national reforestation programme, the Green Legacy Initiative.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who launched the initiative in 2019, said the effort was more than a one-time campaign and has become a national culture aimed at environmental restoration and sustainability.

“Green Legacy is now becoming a culture in Ethiopia,” Abiy wrote on X, noting that the country is on track to plant 48 billion trees by the end of the rainy season, positioning the country as a global leader in large-scale greening and restoration efforts.

The Green Legacy Initiative has drawn international attention for its scale, with diplomats and foreign leaders participating annually. In the last three days, heads of state and delegates attending the UN Food Systems Summit joined tree-planting events.