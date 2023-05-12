By Brian Okoth

Rainforest Alliance, a highly respected agricultural produce certifier, has suspended the certifications of James Finlay and Ekaterra tea companies in Kenya, citing sex-related offences.

The international organisation, which is headquartered in the United States, said it had launched its investigations after BBC highlighted alleged sexual harassment by mid and senior-level managers of the tea firms.

James Finlay and Ekaterra, both headquartered in the UK, have employed more than 5,000 people in Kenya, and serve several international markets, largely Europe.

In the investigative report which aired in February 2023, several female employees of the James Finlay and Ekaterra tea franchises in Kenya’s Rift Valley alleged that their managers had coerced them into sexual activities in exchange for contract extension or promotions.

The revelations sparked public uproar, prompting Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to order probe into the allegations. A report on the findings is yet to be made public.

Rainforest says it also launched its own probe following the BBC documentary.

“The outcome of the investigative audits confirmed the presence of multiple non-conformities of social and management criteria of the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard for both James Finlay Kenya and Ekaterra Tea Kenya,” Rainforest said on Thursday in its findings report.

“Based on these results, we have taken the decision to suspend the certifications of both tea estates in accordance with the Rainforest Alliance’s Certification and Auditing Rules, V1.2.”

Suspension of the certifications can last up to three months, the Rainforest said.

Before lifting the bans, the organisation says it conducts its own post-suspension audit to ensure that the offending firms have corrected their alleged wrongdoings.

“If the results of the follow-up audit are positive, the producer’s certificate will be reinstated. If sufficient progress cannot be shown during the follow-up audit, the producer’s certificate will be cancelled,” said Rainforest, adding that the cancellation can last up to three years “depending on the severity of the non-conformities”.

“The Rainforest Alliance remains committed to doing its part to help stop sexual harassment and gender-based violence in global supply chains,” the organisation said.

The Rainforest seal means that the certified product or ingredient was produced using methods that support best practices on social, economic, and environmental guidelines. Rainforest operates in more than 70 countries globally.

James Finlay and Ekaterra tea firms, which operate in Kericho, Bomet and Kiambu counties, are yet to respond to the Rainforest’s findings.

Kenya's tea export earnings were Ksh138 billion ($1.07 billion) in 2022. The country is a leading exporter of black tea worldwide, with its largest markets being Pakistan, Egypt, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.