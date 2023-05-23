SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Four people arrested in Vinicius Junior racial abuse probe
Vinicius Junior was racially abused in January 2023 during Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey match against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.
Four people arrested in Vinicius Junior racial abuse probe
Vinicius Junior recently blamed LaLiga for doing little to protect players against racial abuse. Photo: Reuters       / Reuters
May 23, 2023

Four people were on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior in January 2023.

The suspects, all men, allegedly hanged an effigy of the Brazilian off a highway bridge in Madrid, Spanish police said.

The arrests came two days after Vinicius complained of repeated racial abuse during Real Madrid’s away match against Valencia. The encounter ended 1-0 in favour of Valencia.

The effigy that has caused the arrests was hanged by the neck on January 26 morning ahead of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. Near it, was a banner written “Madrid hates Real”.

The perpetrators used a black effigy with the name of Vinicius on it. Around its neck, was a rope that suspended the effigy from a bridge near the training ground of Real Madrid.

Police said three of the suspects in custody belonged to one of Atletico’s fan groups, and the other was a follower of the group.

Some had prior bookings for other crimes, police in the Spanish capital said.

The suspects, who are aged between 19 and 24, denied involvement in the offence.

The match against Valencia was temporarily stopped after Vinicius said a fan behind one of the goalposts called him a monkey and made monkey gestures toward him.

The 22-year-old contemplated leaving the field, but eventually continued playing.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us