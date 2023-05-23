Four people were on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior in January 2023.

The suspects, all men, allegedly hanged an effigy of the Brazilian off a highway bridge in Madrid, Spanish police said.

The arrests came two days after Vinicius complained of repeated racial abuse during Real Madrid’s away match against Valencia. The encounter ended 1-0 in favour of Valencia.

The effigy that has caused the arrests was hanged by the neck on January 26 morning ahead of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. Near it, was a banner written “Madrid hates Real”.

The perpetrators used a black effigy with the name of Vinicius on it. Around its neck, was a rope that suspended the effigy from a bridge near the training ground of Real Madrid.

Police said three of the suspects in custody belonged to one of Atletico’s fan groups, and the other was a follower of the group.

Some had prior bookings for other crimes, police in the Spanish capital said.

The suspects, who are aged between 19 and 24, denied involvement in the offence.

The match against Valencia was temporarily stopped after Vinicius said a fan behind one of the goalposts called him a monkey and made monkey gestures toward him.

The 22-year-old contemplated leaving the field, but eventually continued playing.