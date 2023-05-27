Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday after a record-breaking debut campaign.

The Norwegian was voted 'Player of the Season' by the public.

De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, and Kieran Trippier were nominated for the title.

Manchester City players have now won the award for four seasons running, with Kevin De Bruyne taking the honour in 2019–20 and 2021–22 and Ruben Dias in 2020–21.

Haaland was also named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after claiming a record 82% of the votes.