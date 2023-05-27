SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Haaland: City star named Premier League's Player of the Season
Erling Haaland has scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 in a single Premier League campaign shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.
Haaland: City star named Premier League's Player of the Season
Haaland  signed a five-year deal to join City from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million. Photo / Others
May 27, 2023

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday after a record-breaking debut campaign.

The Norwegian was voted 'Player of the Season' by the public.

De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, and Kieran Trippier were nominated for the title.

Manchester City players have now won the award for four seasons running, with Kevin De Bruyne taking the honour in 2019–20 and 2021–22 and Ruben Dias in 2020–21.

Haaland was also named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after claiming a record 82% of the votes.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us