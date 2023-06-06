AFRICA
African leaders to start Ukraine peace mission in 'mid-June'
The African leaders agree to engage Russia and Ukraine “on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region".
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO / FILE / Others
June 6, 2023

African leaders seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war are set to launch their mission “in mid-June,” South Africa said Tuesday.

The African leaders, meeting on Monday, “agreed that they would engage” Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region,” a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said.

“The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid-June,” it said.

Ramaphosa last month said Putin and Zelensky had each agreed to receive a six-member African peace team.

Foreign ministers from the respective countries will “finalise the elements of a road map to peace,” the presidency said.

The delegation unveiled by Ramaphosa last month comprises the presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

Monday’s virtual meeting was also attended by Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who is also the current head of the African Union.

South Africa is among several African nations that have remained non-aligned with either Russia or Ukraine. African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and by the impact to world trade.

SOURCE:AFP
