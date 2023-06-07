BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Low-cost Pegasus Airlines aims to boost its capacity 20% in 2023
Pegasus Airlines managed to post the highest operational profitability in the world last year, according to CEO Guliz Ozturk.
Low-cost Pegasus Airlines aims to boost its capacity 20% in 2023
The airline hopes to receive more planes later tis year. / Photo: Reuters
June 7, 2023

Turkish low-cost Pegasus Airlines aims to boost its total capacity 20% this year, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"We plan the number of our aircraft to top the 100 threshold in Türkiye's 2023 centennial and to continue growing," Guliz Ozturk told a news conference during the 79th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"We expect to receive ten A321neo aircraft in the remainder of 2023, 21 in 2024 and 11 in 2025," he added.

On the budget airline’s performance in 2022, Ozturk said: "Pegasus Airlines managed to post the highest operational profitability in the world last year."

The company maintained its strong performance in the first quarter of this year despite the challenges the country faced such as the strong earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye this February.

According to the latest data, Pegasus Airlines saw a 32% jump in its capacity and 31% rise in the number of its passengers this January-April.

"Pegasus Airlines saw 43% growth in the number of international passengers. We are pleased with the momentum we achieved before the high summer season. We aim to develop and improve our key operational and financial performance results in 2023," she added.

After entering the aviation sector in 1990, Pegasus Airlines became the leading low-cost carrier in the country after it was sold to Türkiye's Esas Holding in 2005.

The Turkish budget airline flies to 129 destinations – 36 domestic and 93 international – in 48 countries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us