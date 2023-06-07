Turkish low-cost Pegasus Airlines aims to boost its total capacity 20% this year, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"We plan the number of our aircraft to top the 100 threshold in Türkiye's 2023 centennial and to continue growing," Guliz Ozturk told a news conference during the 79th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"We expect to receive ten A321neo aircraft in the remainder of 2023, 21 in 2024 and 11 in 2025," he added.

On the budget airline’s performance in 2022, Ozturk said: "Pegasus Airlines managed to post the highest operational profitability in the world last year."

The company maintained its strong performance in the first quarter of this year despite the challenges the country faced such as the strong earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye this February.

According to the latest data, Pegasus Airlines saw a 32% jump in its capacity and 31% rise in the number of its passengers this January-April.

"Pegasus Airlines saw 43% growth in the number of international passengers. We are pleased with the momentum we achieved before the high summer season. We aim to develop and improve our key operational and financial performance results in 2023," she added.

After entering the aviation sector in 1990, Pegasus Airlines became the leading low-cost carrier in the country after it was sold to Türkiye's Esas Holding in 2005.

The Turkish budget airline flies to 129 destinations – 36 domestic and 93 international – in 48 countries.