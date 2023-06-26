BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kenyan president signs controversial tax hikes into law
The Finance Bill 2023 was approved by parliament last week amid strong rejection by opposition lawmakers.
Kenyan president signs controversial tax hikes into law
President William Ruto has defended the taxes but opposition MPs and lawyers have vowed to use the courts to stop them. Photo / State House / Others
June 26, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto has signed into law a bill that raises taxes despite criticism that it will worsen the high cost of living and stifle economic recovery.

The Finance Bill 2023 was approved by parliament last week amid strong rejection by opposition lawmakers. It will double tax on fuel to 16% and introduce a new housing levy, among other tax increments on a wide range of items.

"President Ruto has assented to the finance bill at State House," the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The opposition, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, has threatened fresh demonstrations over the tax package, saying it will strain already squeezed incomes.

'Bill a mistake'

"Our position remains that the bill is a mistake and an experiment Kenyans can ill afford," a spokesman for Mr Odinga is quoted by AFP as saying.

But the president has defended the taxes, saying the government needs funds to sustain its operations.

Kenya collects roughly Ksh2 trillion ($14 billion) in revenue and the government projects the new taxes will enable it to collect an additional Ksh211 billion ($1.5 billion).

The Law Society of Kenya has vowed to challenge the finance law in court this week.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us