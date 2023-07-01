Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.

France's interior ministry announced the new figure for arrests around the country, where 45,000 police officers fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to quell violence.

Despite an appeal to parents by President Emmanuel Macron to keep their children at home, street clashes between young protesters and police raged on. About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities.

The funeral ceremony for the teen, identified only as Nahel, who was killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, began on Saturday.

Family and friends were viewing the open coffin before it could be taken to a mosque for a ceremony and later burial in a town cemetery.

Violence ‘reducing’

As the number of arrests continued to mount, the government suggested the violence was beginning to lessen thanks to tougher security measures.

Still, the damage was widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon and even far away, in the French territories overseas, where a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in French Guiana.

France’s national football team — including international star Kylian Mbappe, an idol to many young people in the disadvantaged neighbourhoods where the anger is rooted — pleaded for an end to the violence.

“Many of us are from working-class neighbourhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and sadness” over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, the players said in a statement.

“Violence resolves nothing. … There are other peaceful and constructive ways to express yourself.”

They said it's time for “mourning, dialogue and reconstruction” instead.

Worst rioting in many years

Nahel’s killing stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.

The subsequent rioting is the worst France has seen in years and puts new pressure on Macron, who blamed social media for fuelling violence.

Early Saturday, firefighters in Nanterre extinguished blazes set by protesters that left scorched remains of cars strewn across the streets.

In the neighbouring suburb Colombes, protesters overturned garbage bins and used them for makeshift barricades.

Guns stolen

In the evening, looters broke into a gun shop and made off with weapons in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, police said.

Officers in Marseille arrested nearly 90 people as groups of protesters lit cars on fire and broke store windows to take what was inside.

Buildings and businesses were also vandalised in the eastern city of Lyon, where a third of the roughly 30 arrests made were for theft, police said.

Authorities reported fires in the streets after an unauthorised protest drew more than 1,000 people earlier Friday evening.

In Friday's night violence, 917 people were arrested nationwide, 500 buildings targeted, 2,000 vehicles burned and dozens of stores ransacked.