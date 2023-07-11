WORLD
Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, Instagram hit by outage
The social media apps owned by Meta were temporarily down affecting many users before services were restored.
Thousands of users reported outage on Meta platforms. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 11, 2023

Meta Platforms' social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users, according to Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour on Monday, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively,

Meta's newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app, Reuters news agency reports.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

SOURCE:Reuters
