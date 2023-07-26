The African Union (AU) has strongly condemned what it said appeared to be an attempted coup in Niger.

The "treasonous" soldiers involved in the attempt must stop immediately, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also joining the AU in condemning the happenings in Niger, the European Union (EU) has said it is “concerned about the events in Niger.”

EU’s High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement that “EU condemns any attempts to destabilise democracy and threats to stability in Niger.”

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has also expressed concern over the political situation in Niger after soldiers blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.

''ECOWAS has received the news of an attempted coup d'Etat in Niger with shock and consternation,'' the bloc said in a statement. It condemned in ''strongest terms'' the attempt to seize power by force.

The regional bloc also called on ''the coup plotters to free the democratically-elected President of the Republic immediately and without condition'', and that they will be ''held responsible for the security and safety of the president and his family.''

Close monitoring

In a separate statement earlier, the Chairperson of ECOWAS Bola Tinubu, who is also the Nigerian President, said the bloc's "leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa."

''It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country," Tinubu said.

''I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,'' he added.

Absolute resolve

He stressed ''the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order."

Earlier, Niger's presidency said that some members of the presidential guard started an "anti-republican" movement "in vain" and that the national army was ready to fight them.

President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are well, the presidency added in a statement.

This came after security sources said presidential guards were holding President Bazoum inside the presidential palace, Reuters news agency reported.

Bazoum's election in 2021 was the first democratic transition of power in Niger, a country that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960. There was a coup attempt in the country days before Bazoum was sworn into office.