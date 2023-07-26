AFRICA
UN condemns Niger ‘coup attempt’
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the “attempted coup” in Niger undermines democratic governance, peace and stability.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged restraint in Niger after a section of the soldiers staged a mutiny against President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. Photo: AP / AP
July 26, 2023

The United Nations’ chief Antonio Guterres has condemned an “attempted coup” by some members of the military in Niger.

Earlier, the Nigerien presidency confirmed that a “coup attempt” was carried out Wednesday morning by soldiers who sealed off access to the official residence of President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The Secretary General is following closely the situation in Niger,'' his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.”

Calls for restraint

The Secretary General called on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order, Dujarric said.

Mohamed Bazoum and his family are reported to be in good health, according to the Nigerien presidency

Niger, a landlocked West African nation, has a tumultuous history with coups, facing various coups and coup attempts since gaining independence from France in 1960.

SOURCE:AA
