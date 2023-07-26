AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger soldiers fire in air to disperse anti-coup protesters
Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been confined to the presidential palace in the capital Niamey in what is believed to be the initial stages of a coup.
Niger soldiers fire in air to disperse anti-coup protesters
Tens of protesters marched to the Niger presidential palace to push for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 26, 2023

Niger's presidential guards have fired warning shots to disperse demonstrators protesting over the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the elite unit.

Bazoum’s supporters tried to approach the presidential complex where the head of state is being held by presidential guards, but scattered when the shots were fired, AFP news agency reports.

Tens of supporters had marched to the presidential palace in the capital Niamey to push for the release of Bazoum, who has been confined by the presidential guards in what is believed to be a coup attempt.

Bazoum had earlier said in a statement that he and his family were safe.

Several quarters, including the United Nations, African Union, European Union and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, have condemned the “attempted coup”, warning it would jeopardise peace and stability in Niger, a country that has witnessed four coups in the past.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us