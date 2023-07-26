Niger's presidential guards have fired warning shots to disperse demonstrators protesting over the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the elite unit.

Bazoum’s supporters tried to approach the presidential complex where the head of state is being held by presidential guards, but scattered when the shots were fired, AFP news agency reports.

Tens of supporters had marched to the presidential palace in the capital Niamey to push for the release of Bazoum, who has been confined by the presidential guards in what is believed to be a coup attempt.

Bazoum had earlier said in a statement that he and his family were safe.

Several quarters, including the United Nations, African Union, European Union and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, have condemned the “attempted coup”, warning it would jeopardise peace and stability in Niger, a country that has witnessed four coups in the past.