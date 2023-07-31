Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, has held talks with Niger's major political actors as regional leaders struggle to resolve the country's crisis following a coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

General Déby was mandated by West African regional bloc to mediate in the crisis with the hope of reinstating President Bazoum has been detained by soldiers who overthrew him last week.

Members of Niger's Presidential Guard who removed Bazoum from power have formed what they call National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) to take charge of the country with General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the leader.

The Chadian leader held discussions with the coup leaders, ousted President Bazoum and former President Mahamadou Issoufou who is very influential in Niger's politics.

''I had in-depth discussions with the leaders of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), in particular General Abdourahamane Tchiani, with President Mohamed Bazoum as well as former President Mahamadou Issoufou in a fraternal approach,'' Mahamat Deby said on Twitter.

Major crisis

The discussions were meant ''to explore all avenues in order to find a peaceful solution to the crisis which is shaking this neighbouring country (Niger),'' he added.

The Chadian leader shared photos from the separate talks in which President Mohamed Bazoum has been seen for first time since he was removed.

The Chadian leader stressed that Niger was going ''through a major political crisis.'' It was immediately clear whether the ecowas envoy was able to secure any agreement or commitment from either of the parties in Niger.

During an extra-ordinary summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the coup leaders a one week ultimatum to reinstated President Bazoum or face a military action.

The West African leaders also resolved to impose immediate financial sanctions against Niger after soldiers staged a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. Several Western countries have backed the decision by the regional body.