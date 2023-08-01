Zimbabwe has declared the garbage crisis in its capital, Harare, a state of disaster as mounds of waste remain uncollected for months.

The declaration by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday allows the central government to take over waste management in the city – a function usually undertaken by the local council.

Government blamed the collapse of waste management in the city on failure by the opposition-led local council to invest in waste management infrastructure, equipment and human resources.

Harare metropolitan province has not responded to the declaration but it is common for the national government to take over waste management in the city.

Take over

The country's Environment Management Agency will take over collection of garbage that has been piling in most shopping centres and residential areas, according to the declaration.

Garbage bins will also be installed in streets and public places and the environment agency will roll out an awareness campaign against littering.

“The government noted with great concern the deplorable state of cleanliness of the Harare metropolitan province,” the declaration stated.

Earlier this year Harare was hit by a cholera outbreak that infected several people.

Harare metropolitan province is made up of Harare, Chutungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa - which are among the most populated urban centres in the country.