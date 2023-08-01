AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe declares state of disaster as garbage piles up
The Environment Management Agency will take over collection of garbage that has been piling in the capital Harare.
Zimbabwe declares state of disaster as garbage piles up
Harare has the highest population density in Zimbabwe. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

Zimbabwe has declared the garbage crisis in its capital, Harare, a state of disaster as mounds of waste remain uncollected for months.

The declaration by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday allows the central government to take over waste management in the city – a function usually undertaken by the local council.

Government blamed the collapse of waste management in the city on failure by the opposition-led local council to invest in waste management infrastructure, equipment and human resources.

Harare metropolitan province has not responded to the declaration but it is common for the national government to take over waste management in the city.

Take over

The country's Environment Management Agency will take over collection of garbage that has been piling in most shopping centres and residential areas, according to the declaration.

Garbage bins will also be installed in streets and public places and the environment agency will roll out an awareness campaign against littering.

“The government noted with great concern the deplorable state of cleanliness of the Harare metropolitan province,” the declaration stated.

Earlier this year Harare was hit by a cholera outbreak that infected several people.

Harare metropolitan province is made up of Harare, Chutungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa - which are among the most populated urban centres in the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us