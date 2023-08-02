Somali sports minister has apologized to his nation following public outrage that met the sluggish sprint of the country's representative at the ongoing World University Championships in China.

The athlete finished last in the first qualifying round of the women’s 100 metres race having fallen way behind her competitors.

The performance drew criticism over the selection criteria used to include her in the race.

Mohammed Barre has denied his ministry's involvement in the selection of participants at the championships being hosted in Chengdu.

“What happened is a shame for the flag of the country and the Somali community. As a ministry, we are very sorry and apologise to the entire Somali community. The sports ministry does not know how she was chosen to represent the nation," Bare told journalists.

Viral video

The FISU World University Games are staged every two years to celebrate international university sports, according to the organiser's website.

Thousands of students participate in the 12-day championships that includes 15 compulsory sports.

A video of the women's 100 metre race has gone viral on social media over the performance of the Somali athlete.

The government has been criticized for sending the athlete to the championship.

'Fraudulent selection'

"We have found that the selection made is fraudulent. Officials of the sports federations should select the athletes properly and I will take action against the relevant party that sent the athlete to China," the minister added.

The games kicked off last week on Thursday and are being broadcast to more than 100 countries, drawing millions of viewers.