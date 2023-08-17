WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong earthquake hits Colombia
A strong earthquake has hit Colombia’s capital Bogota and the neighbouring cities.
Strong earthquake hits Colombia
The earthquake caused panic among many Colombians on Thursday. /Photo: AA
August 17, 2023

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia's capital and other major cities on Thursday, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and causing minor damage to Colombia's congressional chamber.

The US Geological Survey said the initial quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.

The epicentres of both quakes were about 160 kilometers southeast of Bogota, according to USGS.

People in the capital city of 11 million felt buildings and floors rumble in the midday quake, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.

“Everything was moving, and people came out screaming: ‘It’s shaking, it’s shaking!’,” Bogota resident Gonzalo Martin said. “A lot of people started to rush out onto the street because of the tremor.”

Earthquake shakes other cities

A patch of the ornate stonework from the ceiling of the circular hall of Colombia’s House of Representatives in Bogota fell onto the seating area for lawmakers, according to a video posted on an official congressional social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The chamber was unoccupied at the time, and nobody there was hurt. The earthquake was also felt in other big cities like Medellín and Cali.

Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging during the quake.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us