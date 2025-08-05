Algeria thumped Uganda 3-0 in their opening African Nations Championships (CHAN) Group C match in Kampala on Monday.

Uganda's defeat means it is the only co-hosting nation to lose their CHAN opening match following twin victories for Tanzania and Kenya over the weekend.

Ayoub Ghezala rose high to head in an Abderrahmane Meziane cross at the near post for the Desert Foxes before the break.

Man of the match Meziane was on target himself on 76 minutes with a superb left-footed curler from the edge of the box.