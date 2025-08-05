SPORTS
CHAN 2024: Algeria upset co-hosts Uganda in group opener
Uganda's defeat means it is the only co-hosting nation to lose their CHAN opening match following twin victories for Tanzania and Kenya over the weekend.
The Uganda Cranes will face Niger and South Africa in their next fixtures. Photo / CAF / Others
August 5, 2025

Algeria thumped Uganda 3-0 in their opening African Nations Championships (CHAN) Group C match in Kampala on Monday.

Ayoub Ghezala rose high to head in an Abderrahmane Meziane cross at the near post for the Desert Foxes before the break.

Man of the match Meziane was on target himself on 76 minutes with a superb left-footed curler from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later Sofiane Bayazid put the result beyond doubt after a one-two combination with left-back Naoufel Khacef.

Uganda were left ruing two missed chances when Joel Ssrunjogi and Patrick Kakande's long range efforts were thwarted by Algerian keeper Zakaria Boulhalfaya.

Uganda next meet Guinea who got their campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Niger in a tie that required frequent use of video assistant referee (VAR).

Teenage striker Mohammed Bangoura atoned for an early miss with the only goal two minutes into the second half which was confirmed after a VAR review, having initially been ruled offside.

SOURCE:AFP
