Senegal beat Nigeria 1-0 in their opening group match at Zanzibar's Amaan stadium on Tuesday to make a successful start to their African Nations Championships (CHAN) title defence.

The sides were evenly matched for the majority of the encounter before Senegal, who were meeting their West African rivals for the first time in the championships, managed to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Midfielder Serigne Koite pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box, drew out the Nigerian goalkeeper and set up Christian Gomis to tap home the winner for Senegal.

Senegal's next opponents Congo came from behind to hold favourites Sudan to a 1-1 draw in an evenly-contested game.

Early lead