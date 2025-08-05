Mustafa Hashim becomes Somalia's first swimmer at world championships
Mustafa Hashim becomes Somalia's first swimmer at world championships
As Somalia turns the tide through sports, young stars like Mustafa Hashim are not just competing - they are building a legacy of hope, unity, and national pride.
By Nuri Aden
August 5, 2025

One swimmer has made history at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Mustafa Hashim, 15, became the first swimmer to represent Somalia at the competition.

Born and raised in London, Hashim began swimming at the age of nine at the London 2012 Olympic swimming pool - his training ground to this day. Though far from Mogadishu’s sunlit shores, his heart remained tethered to Somalia’s blue and white flag.

Driven by a desire to represent his roots, Hashim reached out to the Somali Swimming Federation months before the global competition. His request was met with enthusiasm by the body’s president, Ali Ahmed Abuukar, and soon after, history was set in motion.

At the World Aquatics Championships, Hashim competed in three events. He placed 72nd in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.69 and 104th in the 100m Freestyle, clocking 1:05.01.

Beacon of hope

Though not medaling, he etched Somalia’s name into international swimming records—an accomplishment amplified by the country’s complete lack of aquatic infrastructure.

His participation has also opened the door for Somalia to seek international funding to develop swimming facilities and promote aquatic sports.

Mustafa sees his journey not just as personal triumph but as a beacon of hope for Somali youth.

“I hope now the focus will be on Somali youth to start swimming,” he said, envisioning a future where Somali children can dream of becoming Olympic swimmers.

Hashim dreams big - he hopes to compete in forthcoming competitions with eyes set on the 2028  Los Angeles Olympics.

Rewriting history

Hashim joins a small but growing group of Somali athletes rewriting history. Munirah Warsame made headlines at the 2018 World Junior Championships when she became the first woman to represent Somalia in taekwondo.

Similarly, Ramla Ali, now a global boxing sensation, was the first Muslim woman to win an English boxing title and proudly chose to represent Somalia—fighting not just for medals, but for dignity, representation, and change.

With the longest coastline in mainland Africa, Somalia has immense aquatic potential and a symbolic connection to the sea.

In a nation often associated with civil unrest and displacement, a new generation of Somali athletes is rewriting the story and Mustafa just joined that list. His journey is proof that even from distant shores, the call of home is strong.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
