One swimmer has made history at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Mustafa Hashim, 15, became the first swimmer to represent Somalia at the competition.

Born and raised in London, Hashim began swimming at the age of nine at the London 2012 Olympic swimming pool - his training ground to this day. Though far from Mogadishu’s sunlit shores, his heart remained tethered to Somalia’s blue and white flag.

Driven by a desire to represent his roots, Hashim reached out to the Somali Swimming Federation months before the global competition. His request was met with enthusiasm by the body’s president, Ali Ahmed Abuukar, and soon after, history was set in motion.

At the World Aquatics Championships, Hashim competed in three events. He placed 72nd in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.69 and 104th in the 100m Freestyle, clocking 1:05.01.

Beacon of hope

Though not medaling, he etched Somalia’s name into international swimming records—an accomplishment amplified by the country’s complete lack of aquatic infrastructure.

His participation has also opened the door for Somalia to seek international funding to develop swimming facilities and promote aquatic sports.