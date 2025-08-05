Ghanaian international and former Arsenal player Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after appearing in a London court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The 32-year-old footballer has been charged with five counts of rape against two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey was charged on July 4, four days after leaving the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of June.

The midfielder stood with his arms behind his back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, wearing a black zip-neck jumper.

‘Denies all charges’

The footballer showed no reaction as the charges were read out and was not asked to enter any pleas.

Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said Partey "denies all the charges against him", adding he welcomed "the opportunity to finally clear his name".

Under his bail conditions he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.