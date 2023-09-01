AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Congo, Angola urge Gabon's junta to respect Bongo's 'physical integrity'
President Ali Bongo was ousted on Wednesday by soldiers from the Republican Guard ending his 14-year rule of the oil-rich country.
Congo, Angola urge Gabon's junta to respect Bongo's 'physical integrity'
Ali Bongo ruled Gabon since 2009. Photo: Others / Others
September 1, 2023

The presidents of Angola and Congo have condemned the military coup in Gabon, where the military ousted President Ali Bongo.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco and his Republic of Congo counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso discussed the political crisis in Gabon at a meeting on Thursday in the Congolese town of Oyo, more than 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) from the capital Brazzaville.

A statement by Congo’s presidency said the heads of state called for “respect for the physical integrity of President Bongo, that of his family and loved ones, as well as that of senior officials of the institutions.”

“The heads of state urge all actors to favour political means to preserve the peace, unity and serenity of the Gabonese people.”

Lourenco and Sassou Nguesso also called for an urgent summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) bloc to provide the organisation with leadership in order to avoid a legal vacuum which could stall their activities following the Gabon coup.

In February, Bongo had assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the bloc.

The two leaders meanwhile agreed to maintain cooperation and to contribute to preservation of peace in the sub-region.

A group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television on Wednesday and announced they had seized power and put Bongo under house arrest.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that the incumbent president had offici ally won a third term with 64.27% of the vote.

The coup leaders announced that they had arrested a number of ousted government officials including Bongo's son and his chief of staff, two presidential advisers and two top officials of the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

The coup leaders named Brice Oligui Nguema, the former head of the most powerful security unit, the Gabonese Republican Guard, as the country's transitional president. Bongo had been in power since 2009.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us