UN chief 'deeply saddened' over deaths of dozens in South Africa fire
Antonio Guterres has offered his condolences to families of victims and government and people of South Africa as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.
Smoke rises from a burning building amid a deadly fire, in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 31, 2023.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 1, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sorrow over the deadly building fire in the South African city of Johannesburg.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of the fire that reportedly claimed the lives of more than 70 people on 31 August in Johannesburg, South Africa," said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement.

"In this moment of great sadness and grief, he conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of South Africa," said Dujarric. "He wishes a prompt recovery to the injured."

Thembalethhu Mpahlaza, Head of forensic services in Gauteng says the gender of most of the victims has been determined.

“Among the 74 bodies, we are having 24 females adult, 40 males, adult, and undetermined gender, which is 10 bodies, because those bodies were burnt beyond recognition. And among those that I've mentioned, we are having 12 children involved also in this tragedy.” Mpahlaza told a press conference in Johannesburg.

More than 50 people were injured by the fire and emergency services officials warned that the death toll could still rise as they continued to search the scene.

Authorities hadn't established the cause of the fire, but local government officials said initial evidence suggested it started with a candle. Inhabitants used candles and fires for light and to keep warm in the winter cold, officials added.

Johannesburg is rated as Africa’s richest city, but its center is rundown and often neglected.

Abandoned and broken-down buildings are common, and people desperate for some form of accommodation use them for shelter.

According to media reports, the building was abandoned and people were living there illegally. It is believed that more than 100 people were inside the building at the time of the fire. So far, more than 50 people have been evacuated and treated for various injuries.

“We are aware of some of the decaying buildings, and we wouldn't want to play any form of political football - specifically when it's a tragedy like this. So, we are aware of the decaying of the buildings. We are aware of hijacked buildings within the city. We can indicate to you the level of lawlessness, but we can also indicate to you what plans we have in place.” Floyd Brink, Johannesburg city manager said during the news conference.

Dujarric said the UN Country Team in South Africa stands ready to work with the authorities to provide assistance to those affected and to prevent further incidents of this nature.

There are several abandoned dilapidated buildings in the Johannesburg city center that are illegally occupied.​​​​​​​

