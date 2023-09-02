Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min also netted three times in Tottenham's 5-2 victory at Burnley.

But Chelsea's huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

In keeping with the early weeks of the season, City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear.

"Every year is like this at this club. We start a bit late and a bit sloppy because we play right until the last game (of the season) because we are the best club," said Haaland. "We will only get better and better from here."

Hungry for goals

The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.

The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland's cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes. "I'm always hungry," said Haaland. "It's a new season and I'm ready for it."

Fulham, who were missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha after his deadline day move to Bayern Munich collapsed on Friday, responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.

City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.

Forty goals feat

Nathan Ake's header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.

Haaland exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden's through ball.

The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.

He made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Spurs vs Burnley

Spurs sit two points behind City after their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.

Burnley took the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Lyle Foster.

Son, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.

The Tottenham captain's deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time.

Easy job

James Maddison's curling finish from the edge of the box made it 3-1 before Son took centre stage to score twice in three minutes and complete his hat-trick.

"I'm the captain, but I have great players around me," said Son, who was handed the armband when Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

"My job is really easy and I try to be an example, try to smile and try to take responsibility on and off the pitch."

Bournemouth were denied their first win under Andoni Iraola as Bryan Mbuemo snatched a 2-2 draw for Brentford.

Sheffield United and Everton both secured their first point of the season after a pulsating 2-2 draw in the lunchtime kick-off.