The first-ever Traditional Medicine Global Summit organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in India's Gujarat from August 17 to 18 brought together health ministers, scientists and practitioners of indigenous medicine from 88 countries to decide on an evidence-based framework to integrate the benefits of traditional medicine into universal healthcare.

The summit was of critical importance to Africa, where 80% of the population is known to rely on traditional forms of medicine for most healthcare needs. In some countries of the continent, the numbers are even higher.

Available data pegs the percentage of the population using indigenous medicine at 90% in Burundi and Ethiopia; 80% in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa; 70% in Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali and Rwanda; and 60% in Tanzania and Uganda.

Dr Bruce Aylward, WHO's assistant director-general of universal health coverage, advocates a stronger, evidence-based methodology of corroboration "to enable countries to develop appropriate regulations and policies around traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine".

The push for regulation is not so much an attempt to shackle traditional forms of medicine as it acknowledges their pervasiveness across societies, backed by proven usefulness in certain aspects of healthcare.

A 2023 report by WHO shows that 40% of pharmaceutical products have a natural product basis encompassing traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM). As revealed at the WHO summit, many landmark drugs like aspirin, artemisinin, and childhood cancer treatments also derive ingredients from traditional medicine.

But in a world where many people still associate traditional medicine and the complementary African spirituality with witchcraft, integrating indigenous forms of healing into mainstream healthcare may be challenging.

Despite scepticism in some circles, Refiloe Letuma, a 30-year-old traditional healer in South Africa, is certain that traditional medicine has a bigger role to play in contemporary healthcare systems. Refiloe, an IT specialist, identifies herself as a sangoma – the name collectively used for shamans, healers, priests and self-styled prophets in South African culture.

"Some people move away from me when they find out I am a sangoma. It hurt at first, but I have learnt to accept it," she tells TRT Afrika. "Most of my friends and family have been very supportive."

Healing herbs

The WHO defines traditional African medicine as a practice that involves the use of indigenous herbalism, combined with aspects of African spirituality, for the maintenance of health and in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement or treatment of physical and mental illness.

Refiloe grew up as a Methodist Christian and has been a healer for nearly three years.

"Many people get it wrong in saying that traditional healers worship ancestors," she says. "What we do is invoke God before we even do anything. In my healing consultations, I always start with a prayer."

Refiloe, who often prescribes herbs to her clients, is registered with the South Africa Traditional Healers' Organisation, which helps legitimise any such practice through certification.

"With that certificate, you can go anywhere to get herbs. I can, for instance, travel to Mozambique, get herbs from there and come back into South Africa without any restriction," Refiloe explains.

It is estimated that there are over 200,000 sangomas in South Africa – nearly ten times more than the approximately 27,000 medical doctors in the country.

Data by the WHO shows that Sutherlandia microphylla, a plant known as bitterblaar and commonly found in South Africa, is being studied for treating people with HIV. Experts believe the plant enhances energy, appetite and body mass.

"We also use the African potato, a type of herb that works as a blood cleanser," says Refiloe.

Hypoxis hemerocallidea, the African potato or Star grass, is a medicinal plant indigenous to southern African countries, including Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Future of healing

WHO's inaugural Traditional Medicine Global Summit revealed that around 100 countries already have TCIM-related national policies and strategies.

In many member states, TCIM treatments are part of the essential medicine lists and health service packages covered by national health insurance schemes. Many people voluntarily seek TCIM interventions for treatment, prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, palliative care and rehabilitation.

In his closing remarks at the summit, Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, said, "Together, we have gently shaken up the status quo that has, for far too long, separated different approaches to medicine and health."

He said the goal was now to collaborate more to find optimal ways to bring traditional, complementary and integrative medicine under the umbrella of primary healthcare and universal health coverage.

"We have reiterated how crucial it is to get better evidence on the effectiveness, safety and quality of traditional and complementary medicine. That means innovative methodologies for assessing and evaluating outcomes," he said.

According to the Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, one of the great strengths of traditional medicine is ‘’the understanding of the intimate links between the health of humans and our environment.’’

He called for sharing more evidence and best practices in the use of traditional medicines, adding that the world should embrace the reality that most people in low-income countries rely on traditional medicines.

‘’Throughout history, people in all countries and cultures have used traditional healers, home remedies and ancient medicinal knowledge to meet their needs for health and well-being,’’ the WHO chief told the summit in India.

‘’That’s why WHO is committed to supporting countries to unlock the potential of traditional medicine,’’ he added.

At least 170 WHO member states have requested evidence and data to inform policies, standards and regulations for the safe, cost-effective and equitable use of traditional medicine.

Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, senior strategic adviser and lead for WHO's Traditional Medicine Global Centre, said, "It is clear we have a long journey ahead in using science to understand further, develop and deliver the full potential of TCIM approaches to improve people's health and well-being in harmony with the planet that sustains us."