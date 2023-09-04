SPORTS
Injuries hit Ghana ahead of AFCON qualifiers
The Black Stars require at least a point in Thursday's Group E decider to seal qualification for the main competition in Cote d'Ivoire 2023.
September 4, 2023

Ghana’s preparation for an encounter with the Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Thursday, September 7, may have hit a snag with the injuries of key players Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey.

The 30-year-oldPartey, who plays midfield for Arsenal, suffered a groin problem in training with the club last week and is currently unavailable for selection.

For his part, Amartey, who also plays for Leicester, picked up a hamstring injury on August 27 and faces several weeks out of action.

The Black Stars require at least a point in Thursday's Group E decider in Kumasi to seal qualification for the main competition in Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

Ghana’s head coachChris Hughton also has to contend with the absence of Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue suffered in July.

First-choice goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott will also not be in action after not fully overcoming a thigh injury sustained in August.

Algeria, however, is on the opposite end of the pool with the inclusion of experienced Houssem Aouar in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania and a friendly against Senegal.

Aouar returns despite limping off injured after playing for club side AS Roma in Serie A on Friday night.

The midfielder suffered a muscle problem just 30 minutes into Roma's clash with AC Milan, leaving his participation uncertain.

Algeria have already qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals and are only playing to complete their qualifying campaign rounds.

They host Tanzania on September 7 before a prestige friendly against Senegal four days later.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
