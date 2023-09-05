South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says a fire disaster that killed dozens of people in Johannesburg could have been avoided if regulations were adhered to.

President Ramaphosa said 76 people died including 12 children in the building inferno last week.

In his first detailed statement on the incident on Tuesday, Ramaphosa condoled families of the dead and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

"In the aftermath of this tragedy, serious questions must be asked about how some 200 people were occupying a building that was not built for housing, was unsafe and had no basic services," he said.

Johannesburg is rated as Africa’s richest city, but hundreds of less privileged families desperate for accommodation occupy abandoned buildings dotting the metropolis.

"Serious questions must be asked about the responsibility of owners and landlords of inner-city buildings in Johannesburg and major cities around the country that have either been abandoned or fallen into ruin. These owners include private property developers and the state itself, " Ramaphosa stressed.

Corruption

Authorities in South Africa acknowledge the decaying houses menace and how criminal ‘slumlords’ are thriving in the chaotic setup.

President Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at the law enforcement officers saying they have fallen short of their duties "further compounding the problem".

The victims of the Marshalltown fire were reportedly undocumented migrants, who the president reckons, are vulnerable to exploitation.

"Dealing decisively with illegal immigration is a priority because regularising the immigration status of all those who have the legal right to be in our country helps to protect them from exploitation," he said.

"There are complaints about employers who flout the law and hire illegal immigrants so they can pay them less. There are also corrupt individuals in the state working with criminal syndicates to get fraudulent documents for those desperate to remain in the country," Ramaphosa reckons.

Retired judge brobes

As a starting point, the president has ordered municipal authorities across the country dealing with inner-city decay to move fast in restoring the affected areas. Ramaphosa also demands that landlords whose premises have become "headquarters" of criminal activity be held accountable.

The South African government has announced that a retired Constitutional Court judge will lead an official inquiry into last week's fire at a derelict building in downtown Johannesburg.

Justice Sisi Khampepe will lead a three-member panel seeking to establish “who must shoulder total responsibility for this tragedy,” the government said on Tuesday. The inquiry will also look at the prevalence of rundown buildings that are illegally “hijacked."

Livable city

The president however notes that there has been progress in some parts of Johannesburg with authorities reportedly returning some 47 ‘hijacked’ buildings to their lawful owners.

Once rehabilitated, the government plans to use the buildings to provide safe and decent low-cost housing for the poor.

"We need clean, safe, livable and vibrant inner cities that attract people to live, work or study. We want our inner cities to attract businesses and investment. We cannot allow certain parts of our cities to suffer chronic neglect and become ‘no-go areas’ because of rampant criminal activity,'' the South African leader added.

He has urged the private sector, civil societies and communities to join forces in the quest to deliver safe housing and safeguard human dignity for all people living in South Africa.