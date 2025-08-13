The government of South Sudan has denied reports that it is holding talks with Israel to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, saying it “firmly refutes” recent claims in Israeli media suggesting such plans.

South Sudan “firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the claims are “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy” of the South Sudanese government.

It urged media to “exercise due diligence” and confirm with official sources before sharing news.

Displacement of Palestinians

Israeli media reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel arrived in South Sudan early on Wednesday, in the first official visit by an Israeli government official.

The Times of Israel news outlet, citing sources, said the visit is aimed at discussing Israeli plans to displace the Palestinian population of Gaza to South Sudan.