The government of South Sudan has denied reports that it is holding talks with Israel to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, saying it “firmly refutes” recent claims in Israeli media suggesting such plans.
South Sudan “firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.
The ministry said the claims are “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy” of the South Sudanese government.
It urged media to “exercise due diligence” and confirm with official sources before sharing news.
Displacement of Palestinians
Israeli media reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel arrived in South Sudan early on Wednesday, in the first official visit by an Israeli government official.
The Times of Israel news outlet, citing sources, said the visit is aimed at discussing Israeli plans to displace the Palestinian population of Gaza to South Sudan.
The daily Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that Tel Aviv has ongoing discussions with five countries, including South Sudan, regarding the resettlement of Palestinians to their territories.
In February, US President Donald Trump said Washington would “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”
Trump's proposal condemned
His proposal was met with condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.
The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 61,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.