Kenya will receive another fine over crowd safety and security breaches, a football governing body said on Wednesday, with officials promising to prevent chaotic scenes outside stadiums with extra security.

It is the first time three East African countries – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – have hosted the ongoing African Nations Championship.

Crowds have stormed Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium without tickets at previous matches involving Kenya, with videos on social media showing people streaming into the facility after breaching security.

New fine of $50,000

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already fined Kenya – imposing a $17,500 fine on Monday – and limited the crowd size ahead of their match against Zambia on Sunday.

CAF's disciplinary board said there had been "multiple safety and security breaches" at the Kasarani Stadium, stating that it had "found Kenya guilty and imposed a fine of $50,000."

In an online statement, CAF warned Kenya must meet safety and security requirements – advising additional security at matches – otherwise the country's games may be relocated "to an alternative venue."