The Somali army has killed at least 30 al-Shabaab militants during a military operation on Saturday and liberated two villages from the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group with the help of locals in the central state of Galgadud, the Information Ministry said.

“The National Army and the brave local people have liberated the areas of Sargo and Qodqod in Galgaduud region,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the operation, the Somali National Army (SNA) destroyed four al-Shabaab vehicles and seized weapons, the statement said, adding that the government is determined to "punish the terrorist conspirators who dare to harm our people."

“We are grateful to the brave citizens who chose to stand against the enemy. We're united in our mission to eradicate al-Shabaab,” the Somali Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

Main threats

The operation comes a day after al-Shabaab terrorists carried out a suicide bombing on the Galmudug state president. However, two soldiers were killed, and two members of Somalia's Federal Parliament were injured.

On Monday, Mohamed Mohamud, a member of the Galmudug state parliament, was killed in a bomb attack in the region. Somalia has justlaunched a national identification scheme partly to tackle the insecurity.

The Horn of Africa country has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, the al-Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The group increased attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on it.