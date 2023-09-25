WORLD
2 MIN READ
Highest French court upholds ban on Muslim dress abaya
France’s top court has ruled that a government’s ban on Muslim dress abaya is legal.
France says a ban on the Muslim dress abaya does not infringe on one’s privacy. / Photo: Reuters
September 25, 2023

France’s highest court has ruled that the government’s ban on Muslim dress abaya is legal.

The Council of State said it had rejected an appeal by three organisations against the government ban announced last month on abaya – a loose-fitting and full-length robe – worn by some Muslim students in schools.

Last week, the Sud Education Paris, La Voix Lyceenne and Le Poing Leve Lycee unions in France filed an appeal against the ban.

On August 31, Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action (ADM), filed an appeal with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the ban on the abaya which he said violates "several fundamental freedoms."

No 'serious' violations

On September 7, the Council of State rejected the ADM's appeal, saying: "This ban does not seriously violate and is not manifestly illegal to the right to respect for private life, the freedom of religion, the right to education."

The controversial move sparked a backlash against the government, which has been criticised in recent years for targeting Muslims with statements and policies, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that imposes broad restrictions on the community.

SOURCE:AA
