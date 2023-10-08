Tunisian dam reserves have dropped by 25.5% to 589.5 million cubic metres as of October 6.

This is significantly lower than the three-year average of 787.9 million cubic metres, the National Observatory of Agriculture said on Sunday.

Sidi Salem Dam in northwestern Tunisia has the largest water stocks at 172.9 million cubic metres. This represents a fill rate of 30%.

The Sejnane Dam, in Tunisia’s extreme north, follows with 53.1 million cubic metres of water, representing a fill rate of 40%.

Sidi Saad Dam, also in the northern part of the country, comes third with 32.5 million cubic metres of water, representing a fill rate of 24%.

Other dams include Bouhertma, Joumine, Mellegue, Bir Mcherga, Siliana and El Haouareb.

The average fill rate stood at 27.3% as of September 14, the National Observatory of Agriculture said.