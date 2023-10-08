BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tunisian dam reserves drop by 25 per cent
Tunisian dam reserves have dropped by more than 25%, official records show.
Tunisian dam reserves drop by 25 per cent
The average fill rate of dams in Tunisia is 27.3%. / Photo: AP
October 8, 2023

Tunisian dam reserves have dropped by 25.5% to 589.5 million cubic metres as of October 6.

This is significantly lower than the three-year average of 787.9 million cubic metres, the National Observatory of Agriculture said on Sunday.

Sidi Salem Dam in northwestern Tunisia has the largest water stocks at 172.9 million cubic metres. This represents a fill rate of 30%.

The Sejnane Dam, in Tunisia’s extreme north, follows with 53.1 million cubic metres of water, representing a fill rate of 40%.

Sidi Saad Dam, also in the northern part of the country, comes third with 32.5 million cubic metres of water, representing a fill rate of 24%.

Other dams include Bouhertma, Joumine, Mellegue, Bir Mcherga, Siliana and El Haouareb.

The average fill rate stood at 27.3% as of September 14, the National Observatory of Agriculture said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us