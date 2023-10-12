By Rachida Houssou

Locally made products in Benin are getting a rare stint in the limelight after the authorities rolled out the fourth edition of Made in Benin campaign which encourages people to purchase products made locally.

The whole month of October is being devoted to promoting indigenous goods and services in the government-backed initiative called "local consumption month".

It involves various activities, including holding of fairs throughout the country, with the first held last week at the Palais des Congrès in the capital, Cotonou.

The main focus was on agri-food products; Gluten-free cookies and biscuits, cashew nuts, chilli and chocolate, seasoned tomato and chili purees.

Also on display on the stands were local ingredients like tiger nut flour, cereals and rice harvested from fields in the north which were vaunted as alternatives to wheat flour.

Locally made dog and cat food were also available.

Beyond foodstuffs, visitors to the stands can also explore the world of Beninese textiles. Woven loincloths and indigo fabrics sublimated by Beninese designers are displayed on mannequins in the fair's aisles.

Accessories such as bags, clutches, shoes and hats made from local fabrics were on display.

In the construction sector, Beninese companies showcased tiles and iron-sheets made locally.

"I was really impressed by the wine made from hibiscus leaves," said a young lady, her arms laden with a few small packages.

"I came for the fashion. I've learnt that there are some beautiful models," explained another customer we met at the entrance to the fair. This 4th edition of "consommons local" is centred on the themes "Se loger", "Se nourrir" and "Se vêtir".

Nationals of West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) countries are also taking part in the fair. After the Cotonou edition, six other fairs will be organised in the interior of the country.

According to the Director of Cabinet of the Minister for Trade, this campaign to encourage Beninese to consume made-in-Benin products and has had some positive effects on habits.

"We've noticed that some companies are exporting products that they didn't used to export, such as fruit juices. We have Beninese who are consuming products made in Benin that they weren't interested in, and who are finding that these are substitutes for the imported products they were consuming, local products of just as good quality, if not better," says Ebo Sacramento.