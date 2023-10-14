The health ministry in Gaza said that 724 children and 458 women were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

The ministry also said that the number of wounded has risen to 8,714, including 2,450 children and 1,536 women.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza on Saturday, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

16:40 GMT - EU triples immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The European Commission has said that it was tripling its current humanitarian assistance for Gaza to 75 million euros ($78.8 million) and would work with United Nations agencies to ensure the aid reaches those in need.

"The Commission supports Israel's right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists, in full respect of international humanitarian law," the EU executive said in a statement.

"We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are provided support in this context."

The European Union decided earlier this week to maintain aid to Palestinians, backtracking after a commissioner said the European Commission was putting all its development aid for Palestinians, worth 691 million euros, under review.

16:30 GMT - 'More is coming': Netanyahu visits Israeli troops on Gaza border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops near the Gaza border "more is coming" in Israel's response to Hamas's shock attack last week, according to a video released by his office.

"Are you ready for what is coming? More is coming," Netanyahu, wearing a flak jacket, can be heard telling several soldiers in the video the premier's office said was filmed earlier Saturday.

15:30 GMT - 'Highest regard' for Gaza humanitarian plight needed - Germany

Germany's foreign minister has said that Israel's war against Hamas must be carried out with the greatest care for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, so that the suffering of the population does not foment further hate.

"In the fight against Hamas, highest regard must be placed on the humanitarian situation of innocent women, children and men," foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told journalists after talks in Cairo with her Egyptian counterpart.

Israel has been bombarding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in a bid to "destroy" the group after its members stormed Israel's southern border a week ago, shooting dead civilians in their homes, on the roads and at a rave party.

14:30 GMT - Hamas chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of committing war crimes and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip, as Israel pounds the blockaded territory with air strikes.

"Israeli atrocities amount to war crimes," he said in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that was posted on the Palestinian group's website.

Haniyeh also condemned the "barbaric Israeli siege imposed" on the Palestinian territory, charging that "the Israeli occupation is banning entry of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip" .

He urged Guterres to pressure Israel into letting humanitarian aid enter into Gaza.

13:30 GMT - International law does not permit evacuation, Spanish PM

International law does not permit the kind of mass evacuation demanded by Israel in the Gaza Strip, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned after Israel told residents in the north of the Palestinian enclave to flee.

"Israel has the right to defend itself but always within the limits of international humanitarian law, which does not authorise the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza, as the United Nations says," Sanchez said at a meeting of his Socialist Party in the southwestern city of Merida.

"We condemn, completely and without any hesitation, the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, and also the deaths of Israelis, and we demand the urgent release of all Israeli hostages and captives," Sanchez had previously said.

12: 22 GMT — Israel military says Gaza residents must not 'delay' evacuation

The Israeli military has said that Gaza City residents must not delay their departure before a military offensive starts as roads out of the northern part of the territory were again jammed with people leaving.

Military spokesman Richard Hecht said there is a "window" for safe passage to south Gaza between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Without saying how many days the window would remain, Hecht told reporters: "We know this is going to take time but we recommend people not to delay."

12: 18 GMT — Humanitarian supplies cut off from Gaza Strip for one week: UN

While no humanitarian supplies have been allowed into Gaza since October 7, two million people across Gaza are in danger of running out of water, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

"It has become a matter of life and death. It is a must; fuel needs to be delivered now into Gaza to make water available for 2 million people," Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, said in a statement.

"No humanitarian supplies have been allowed into Gaza for a week now," he said. He added that Gaza has also been under an electricity blackout since Wednesday, which also impacts the water supply.

11:44 GMT — Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel's call for the forced evacuation of residents in northern Gaza and its ongoing attacks.

In a statement, the OIC voiced "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries."

The group also "strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip … as collective punishment, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

11:27 GMT — Plane lands in Egypt with much-need medical supplies for Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a plane with much-needed medical supplies for the people of Gaza had landed in Egypt.

"A plane with WHO medical supplies to support the urgent health needs in Gaza has landed in Al Arish, Egypt – close to the Rafah crossing," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said on X.

"We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established," he added.

10:48 GMT — Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt

A third Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians arrived in Egypt on Saturday.

The plane landed at El Arish International Airport in Egypt, which neighbors the embattled strip and has allocated it for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The military aircraft, in collaboration with the National Defense Ministry, Turkish Red Crescent, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), is delivering much-needed aid to the people of Gaza.

Aid items like medicine, medical supplies, non-perishable food, canned goods, blankets, and diapers are set to be transported through the Rafah Border Crossing to Gaza.

09:58 GMT — More than 1,300 buildings destroyed in Gaza: UN

More than 1,300 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, the United Nations said after nearly a week of fierce bombardment by Israeli forces.

The UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said "5,540 housing units" in those buildings were destroyed and nearly 3,750 more homes were so badly damaged they were uninhabitable.

At least 1,900 Gazans -- most of them civilians and including more than 600 children -- have been killed in missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, the Palestinian health ministry said.

08:41 GMT — Israel says killed 'terrorists' trying to cross from Lebanon

Israeli forces have killed several "terrorists" trying to cross the border from Lebanon, a military spokesman said.

The military "identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the spokesman said, adding that a drone strike "targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists".

07:55 GMT — Top Hamas commander killed in air strike, Israel claims

The Israeli military claimed to have killed a senior military commander of the Hamas who headed the group's aerial operations in Gaza.

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas from where the group carried out its "aerial activity", the military said on Saturday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

06:01 GMT — Israel continues to pound Gaza following evacuation order

Israeli warplanes have conducted intensive airstrikes in northern Gaza early Saturday amid reports of casualties.

The strikes targeted several houses and facilities in the Jabalia refugee camp and Al-Mashrooh neighborhood in Beit Lahia, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Dozens of Palestinians were reported dead in the attacks. The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities.

05:58 GMT — Borrell calls Israel's evacuation plan 'utterly impossible'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that Israel's to evacuation order to more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was "utterly impossible to implement".

"I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union,... (the evacuation plan) is utterly, utterly impossible to implement," Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

"To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis," he added.

04:40 GMT — Hezbollah says 'prepared' for action against Israel when time comes

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has said it would be "fully prepared" to join its Palestinian ally Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem spoke as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for the eighth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the fence from Gaza into Israel and killed more than 1,300 people.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since then, killing at least 1,900 people, mostly civilians and including more than 600 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

03:00 GMT — China's Middle East envoy meets Arab League

China's special envoy on the Middle East has met with representatives of the Arab League in China for an emergency session on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

China's special envoy, Zhai Jun, told the meeting that China supports the 22-member strong Arab League in playing animportant role on the "Palestinian issue" and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

"The international community should earnestly enhance its sense of urgency to return to the correct basis of the Two State Solution to realise the peaceful coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel," Zhai said, according to the statement.

02:30 GMT — Tens of thousands in besieged Gaza flee after Israeli ultimatum

Tens of thousands in Gaza are estimated to have fled south after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours ultimatum to evacuate from the enclave's north before an expected ground invasion, UN humanitarian office OCHA has said.

Prior to the evacuation order, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced due to the hostilities, OCHA said on its website.

02:00 GMT — Anadolu Agency loses contact with news team in besieged Gaza

Türkiye's leading news agency Anadolu has said it lost contact with its news team that is covering developments from the besieged Gaza under an Israeli blockade.

Anadolu's communication with the team in Gaza City's centre in the north of the region has been completely cut off for three hours following Israel's intensive bombardment of the enclave and its energy and communication infrastructure blockade.