Palestine home football matches to be played in Algeria
Algeria has agreed to allow Palestine to host home football matches in the North African nation.
At least 2,670 people have died in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023. / Photo: AA / Others
October 15, 2023

Algeria has stepped in to host matches involving the Palestinian football team due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Algeria has agreed to stage "all official and non-official matches involving the Palestinian team's preparation for qualification to the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup and to assume all associated costs," an Algerian football federation statement announced on Sunday.

The move came after a request to the Algerian authorities by Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation.

The first of these games comes next month when Palestine will 'host' Australia in Algeria on November 21 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

At least 2,670 people killed in Gaza

Palestine are in World Cup Asian preliminary qualifying Group I with the Australians and Lebanon.

The 2023 Asian Cup starts in January with Palestine set to face the UAE, Iran and Hong Kong in Qatar.

At least 2,670 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in a blistering air assault launched by Israel last week after Hamas carried out an attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead.

SOURCE:AFP
