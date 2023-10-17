The Tunisian government has unveiled a 77.87 billion Tunisian dinars ($24.51 billion) budget for 2024.

This represents a 6.63 billion Tunisian dinars ($2.09 billion), or 9.3% rise compared to the recent estimates.

Tunisia predicts that its economy would grow by 2.1% in 2023.

The North African nation projects to finance the $24.5 billion budget using state funds and credit.

Tunisia hopes to raise 63.1% of the budget using its own resources, including tax revenues, non-tax revenues and grants.

Tax revenues account for 89.6% of the funds that would be used to meet Tunisia's budget obligations.