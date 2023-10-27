AFRICA
Somalia ministers donate pay for fight against al-Shabaab
The Somali army has recently made gains over the militants in the fight for control of the Horn of Africa country.
Al-Shabaab insurgency continues to be a challenge to the government of Somalia. / Others
October 27, 2023

Somalia's minister have said they will donate their entire October salaries to help in war efforts against al-shabaab militant group.

"Government shows solidarity in the fight against terrorism, as Cabinet Ministers contributed their October monthly salary to the war efforts on Kharijites [renegades]," Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Somali army has recently made gains over the militants in the fight for control of the Horn of Africa country. Al-Shabab has been fighting Somalia's government since 2006.

In 2008, the US designated the group a foreign terrorist organisation.

The African Union and the United Nations have since engaged different peacekeeping missions in the country to stabilise the nation.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is in the process of winding down its operations in Somaliato facilitate handover of military bases to the Somalian government.

